Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: SLIM'S HEALTHY KITCHEN at 18 Market Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 27

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: PG CHIPS at 208 Ballynakilly Road, Cohannan, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 22

    • Rated 5: LANDIS at 32 The Square, Gortgonis, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 19

    • Rated 5: Pizzarack Pomeroy at 385 Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy, Pomeroy, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: Pizzeria at 18 Fairhill Road, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 6