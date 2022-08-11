Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Seed at 2 Castle Court, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on August 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Downeys Jubilee Bar at 122 Main Street, Fivemiletown, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone; rated on August 4
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Eglish Country Fry at 148 Eglish Road, Stiloga, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 27