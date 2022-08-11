Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Mid Ulster establishments

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Seed at 2 Castle Court, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on August 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Downeys Jubilee Bar at 122 Main Street, Fivemiletown, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone; rated on August 4

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: