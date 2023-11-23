Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Jasmine at 18a Main Street, Tobermore, Tobermore, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 17

    • Rated 5: Cano's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria at Feeney Lane, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: McMaster's Bar at 27 Main Street, Tamnymullan, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 17