Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Mid Ulster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Jasmine at 18a Main Street, Tobermore, Tobermore, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: Cano's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria at Feeney Lane, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: McMaster's Bar at 27 Main Street, Tamnymullan, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on November 17