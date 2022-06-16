Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid Ulster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Brewery Grill, at 58 William Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7.
And Domino's Pizza, at 70 Scotch Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was also given a score of five on May 27.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.