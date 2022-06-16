Loading...

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Mid Ulster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:04 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

Brewery Grill, at 58 William Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7.

And Domino's Pizza, at 70 Scotch Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was also given a score of five on May 27.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 183 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.