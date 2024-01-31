Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Mid Ulster establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: District 45 Restaurant at 7-9 Garden Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Moon And Back Cafe at Torrent Valley Business Park, Tullyleek, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: The Food Doc at 48 Market Square, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Tropicana Bistro Restaurant at 96 Scotch Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Deli On The Green at 19 Beechvalley, Ballysaggart, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Taaj Restaurant c/o K&S Restaurant Ltd (2019) at 44 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Royal British Legion Club at 19 Burn Road, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: