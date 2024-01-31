Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Mid Ulster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: District 45 Restaurant at 7-9 Garden Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: Moon And Back Cafe at Torrent Valley Business Park, Tullyleek, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: The Food Doc at 48 Market Square, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Tropicana Bistro Restaurant at 96 Scotch Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Deli On The Green at 19 Beechvalley, Ballysaggart, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on December 13
• Rated 5: Taaj Restaurant c/o K&S Restaurant Ltd (2019) at 44 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on December 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Royal British Legion Club at 19 Burn Road, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Dexburrito Dungannon at 3 Greers Road, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 19