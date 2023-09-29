Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Mid Ulster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: RYCO coffee house at 30a Killyman Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 22
• Rated 5: Brew and Bia at 56 Main Street, Augher Tenements, Augher, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 15
• Rated 5: Cafe Halo Ltd at 22 Northland Row, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Oakleaf Restaurant at 31 Glenshane Road, Fallagloon, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on September 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: DAVISONS at 44- 46 Main Street, Castlecaulfield, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 8