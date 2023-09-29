Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Mid Ulster establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: RYCO coffee house at 30a Killyman Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 22

    • Rated 5: Brew and Bia at 56 Main Street, Augher Tenements, Augher, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 15

    • Rated 5: Cafe Halo Ltd at 22 Northland Row, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 13

    • Rated 5: Oakleaf Restaurant at 31 Glenshane Road, Fallagloon, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on September 1

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: DAVISONS at 44- 46 Main Street, Castlecaulfield, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 8