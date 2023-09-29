Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: RYCO coffee house at 30a Killyman Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Brew and Bia at 56 Main Street, Augher Tenements, Augher, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Cafe Halo Ltd at 22 Northland Row, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Oakleaf Restaurant at 31 Glenshane Road, Fallagloon, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on September 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: