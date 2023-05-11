Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Soda's Cafe at 30 Main Street, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Teasies Deli & Cafe at 67 Main Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: CCR Catering at 140 Moneymore Road, Dunman, Cookstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 25
• Rated 5: JIMMY'S CAFE at 35 The Square, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 25
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Sandvik (Aramark) at Tullyvannon, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: DAINTY DAVEYS at 146 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 25
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Fran And D's Takeaway at 55 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 4