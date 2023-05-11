Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Mid Ulster establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Soda's Cafe at 30 Main Street, Bellaghy, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 27

    • Rated 5: Teasies Deli & Cafe at 67 Main Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 27

    • Rated 5: CCR Catering at 140 Moneymore Road, Dunman, Cookstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on April 25

    • Rated 5: JIMMY'S CAFE at 35 The Square, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 25

    • Rated 5: Sandvik (Aramark) at Tullyvannon, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: DAINTY DAVEYS at 146 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on April 25

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Fran And D's Takeaway at 55 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone; rated on May 4