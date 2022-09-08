Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Mid Ulster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Gasworks, a pub, bar or nightclub at 11-13 Perry Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 12.
And LANDIS, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8-10 Irish Street, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was also given a score of five on August 17.