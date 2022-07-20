Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Mid Ulster establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Maghera Day Centre at 26 Coleraine Road, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Magherafelt Adult Centre at 55a Hospital Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: WILLOWBANK COMMUNITY RES. CENTRE at 20 Carland Road, Lurgaboy, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Cafe Ironic at 6 The Square, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: DUNGANNON SWIFTS FOOTBALL CLUB at 2 Far Circular Road, Stangmore (Knox), Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: THE AUCTION ROOMS at 24 The Square, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The Lower House at 38 Main Street, Donaghmore, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: CENTRAL BAR at 28-30 Main Street, Brackaville, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: MCGIRRS BAR & OFFSALES (ROSSMORE BAR) at 11 The Square, Brackaville, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 1

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: VILLAGE CHIPPY at 41 Main Street, Drumreany, Castlecaulfield, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 5