Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Maghera Day Centre at 26 Coleraine Road, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Magherafelt Adult Centre at 55a Hospital Road, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: WILLOWBANK COMMUNITY RES. CENTRE at 20 Carland Road, Lurgaboy, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Cafe Ironic at 6 The Square, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: DUNGANNON SWIFTS FOOTBALL CLUB at 2 Far Circular Road, Stangmore (Knox), Dungannon, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: THE AUCTION ROOMS at 24 The Square, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: The Lower House at 38 Main Street, Donaghmore, Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 6
• Rated 5: CENTRAL BAR at 28-30 Main Street, Brackaville, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: MCGIRRS BAR & OFFSALES (ROSSMORE BAR) at 11 The Square, Brackaville, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 1
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: VILLAGE CHIPPY at 41 Main Street, Drumreany, Castlecaulfield, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Charlie's Chippy at 20a Tirkane Road, Craigmore, Maghera, Co. Londonderry; rated on July 4