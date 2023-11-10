Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid Ulster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cookstown Adult Centre at 2 Westland Road, Maloon, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 27
• Rated 5: CK's Cafe at 11 High Street, Moneymore, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Delicious at 3 St. Patricks Street, Moykeeran, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Emily's Coffee Bar at 18 Sweep Road, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Dunleath Bar, Off Sales and Bistro at 58-64 Church Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 19