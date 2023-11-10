Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cookstown Adult Centre at 2 Westland Road, Maloon, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 27

    • Rated 5: CK's Cafe at 11 High Street, Moneymore, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Delicious at 3 St. Patricks Street, Moykeeran, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Emily's Coffee Bar at 18 Sweep Road, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Dunleath Bar, Off Sales and Bistro at 58-64 Church Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on October 19