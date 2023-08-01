Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: PAOLOS PETE-ZA at 2 Dungannon Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 5

    • Rated 5: BUBBLY SIPS 2 LTD at 2 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on June 30

    • Rated 5: The Village Chippy at 5 Ballyneill Road, Ballyronan More, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry; rated on June 28

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: PG CHIPS COOKSTOWN at 85 Westland Road South, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 23