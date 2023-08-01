Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Mid Ulster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Mid Ulster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: PAOLOS PETE-ZA at 2 Dungannon Street, Moy, Moy, Co. Tyrone; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: BUBBLY SIPS 2 LTD at 2 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: The Village Chippy at 5 Ballyneill Road, Ballyronan More, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry; rated on June 28
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: PG CHIPS COOKSTOWN at 85 Westland Road South, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone; rated on June 23