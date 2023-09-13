Increased rate of smokers in Mid Ulster

Register
Smoking rates in Mid Ulster increased last year, new figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Charity Action on Smoking and Health said the figures are a "wake up call" as rates across the country are not falling fast enough to meet the Government's target of 5% or less by 2030.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 12% of adults in Mid Ulster smoked in 2022 – up from 10.4% the year before.

    It follows trends across Northern Ireland, where the national rate of smokers increased from 13.8% in 2021 to 14% last year. It was the only UK nation to record an increase.

    Across the UK, smoking among adults fell to its lowest level of 12.9% last year – a drop on the 13.3% reported in 2021.

    James Tucker, head of health analysis at the ONS, said the figure is "consistent with the continuing trend towards a decline in smoking prevalence over recent years".

    However, Deborah Arnott, ASH chief executive, said: "Smoking rates are falling, but not nearly fast enough to deliver on the Government’s ambition of 5% or less by 2030. Financial stress and poor mental health are on the rise, which we know makes it harder for smokers to quit."

    She added the Government must "step up" its support for smokers by investing in campaigns to motivate smokers to quit and discourage young people to start.

    The data also revealed men in the UK were more likely to smoke, with 14.6% using cigarettes in 2022 compared to 11.2% of women.

    Similarly, men in Mid Ulster were more likely to be smokers at 14.3% compared to 9.8% of women in the area last year.