Mid Ulster District Council meeting adjourned following the Queen’s death

Although no live stream of the meeting was broadcast it is understood the meeting began at 7pm as planned.

However, with confirmation of Her Majesty’s passing coming in the hour before the meeting no business was discussed.

Addressing the chamber, the committee’s chair, Councillor Paul McLean, is understood to have welcomed everyone to the meeting before turning his attention to the what is often the first item on the agenda of every public council meeting, chair’s business.

Mid Ulster District Council chair, Councillor Cora Corr.

During this section of the meeting, Cllr McLean sent his condolences to the Royal Family at this tragic and historic time and announced the meeting would be adjourned until further notice.

On Friday morning (September 9) council’s chair, Sinn Fein Cllr Cora Corry offered her condolences to the Queen Elizabeth II’s family and those from a unionist tradition within the district.

She also confirmed council would open books of condolences in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt as well as online.

“The loss of Queen Elizabeth II will be felt most deeply by her family, and I offer my deepest condolences to them at this time,” said the chair.

“Also, my sympathies are with the many people across our council area, particularly those from a unionist tradition, who will feel this loss deeply.

“Queen Elizabeth made a huge contribution to reconciliation and building peace on this island, and it is important that we acknowledge that important role.

“As a mark of respect, books of condolences will open across Mid Ulster on Friday 9 September to give people the opportunity to extend condolences to her family.”

The council has opened an online book of condolence and books will also available to sign in person at the Bridewell in Magherafelt, the Burnavon in Cookstown and at The Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon from 10am today (Friday 9 September).

Dedicated space inside each of the venues has also been set aside for anyone who may wish to leave a floral tribute.