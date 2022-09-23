Mid Ulster establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gormleys Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 3 Church Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone was given the maximum score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 130 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 124 (95%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.