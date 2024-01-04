Mid Ulster establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mary's Bar And Restaurant, a pub, bar or nightclub at 10 Market Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was given the maximum score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 122 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 118 (97%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.