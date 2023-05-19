Mid Ulster establishment given new food hygiene rating

Register
A Mid Ulster drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Mid Ulster drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Railway Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 63-67 Union Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on April 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 129 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 (97%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.