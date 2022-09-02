Mid Ulster restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on July 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.