Mid Ulster restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Tailor's House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 50 Main Street, Ballygawley, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on July 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.