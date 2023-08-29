Mid Ulster restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
AM Dodds Catering (TEREX), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 200 Coalisland Road, Edendork, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 234 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 188 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.