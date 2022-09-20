Mid Ulster restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Strood Cuisine Ltd T/A Bengal Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4d Thomas Street, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 228 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.