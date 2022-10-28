Mid Ulster restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Shan’dersons Cafe/Bistro, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 73 Kilrea Road, Upperland, Upperlands, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 229 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 182 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.