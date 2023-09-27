Mid Ulster restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Stables Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 Main Street, Benburb, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 234 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 188 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.