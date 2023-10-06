Mid Ulster restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A CROI, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 132a Tirkane Road, Tirkane, Maghera, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 235 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 188 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.