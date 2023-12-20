Mid Ulster restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Country Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 Garvagh Road, Swatragh, Swatragh, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 230 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.