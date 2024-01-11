Register
Mid Ulster restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid Ulster restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT
Portuguese Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 16 Molesworth Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on December 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 186 (80%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.