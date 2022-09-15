Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Diamond Chinese, a takeaway at 164 Mullanahoe Road, Killygonlan, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 133 takeaways with ratings, 90 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.