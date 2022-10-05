Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Desburrito Dungannon, a takeaway at 3 Greers Road, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 133 takeaways with ratings, 90 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.