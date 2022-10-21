Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tasty House, a takeaway at 90 Main Street, Fivemiletown, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on September 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 135 takeaways with ratings, 92 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.