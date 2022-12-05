Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
5 minutes ago
Kebab Hut, a takeaway at 24 William Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 135 takeaways with ratings, 90 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.