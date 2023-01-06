Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Coco Kiosk, a takeaway at 41 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Mid Ulster's 137 takeaways with ratings, 91 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.