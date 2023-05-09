Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
The Pizza House, a takeaway at 37 Main Street, Shanemullagh, Castledawson, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on March 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 135 takeaways with ratings, 93 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.