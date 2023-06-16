Register
Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chopsticks, a takeaway at 31 Main Street, Clogher Tenements, Clogher, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on May 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 92 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.