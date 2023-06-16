Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
Chopsticks, a takeaway at 31 Main Street, Clogher Tenements, Clogher, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on May 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 92 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.