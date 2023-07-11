Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bay of Bengal, a takeaway at 31 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 135 takeaways with ratings, 94 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.