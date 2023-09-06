Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lucky Dragon, a takeaway at 6 Hall Street, Craigadick, Maghera, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 92 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.