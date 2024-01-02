Register
Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Glenngary Takeaway, a takeaway at 11 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on November 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 91 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.