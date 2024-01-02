Mid Ulster takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Glenngary Takeaway, a takeaway at 11 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on November 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 91 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.