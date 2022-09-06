Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Spice Kitchen, a takeaway at 57 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 133 takeaways with ratings, 90 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.