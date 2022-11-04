Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Roys, a takeaway at 42 St. Patricks Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on September 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 136 takeaways with ratings, 92 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.