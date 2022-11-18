Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
UNCLE SAMS, a takeaway at 41 Main Street, Gortgonis, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 90 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.