Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
The Original Golden Bowl, a takeaway at 52 Millburn Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on March 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 92 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.