Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
4 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Original Golden Bowl, a takeaway at 52 Millburn Street, Cookstown, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on March 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 92 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.