Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
Viegas grill, a takeaway at 8 Scotch Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 92 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.