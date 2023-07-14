Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
One80 Degrees Pizzaria, a takeaway at 160 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 135 takeaways with ratings, 93 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.