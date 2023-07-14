Register
Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
One80 Degrees Pizzaria, a takeaway at 160 Moore Street, Derrycush, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 135 takeaways with ratings, 93 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.