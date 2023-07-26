Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST
HEAVENN, a takeaway at 35 Irish Street, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on June 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 136 takeaways with ratings, 93 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.