Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
BITZ 'N' PIZZA, a takeaway at 7 Hall Street, Craigmore, Maghera, Co. Londonderry was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 134 takeaways with ratings, 90 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.