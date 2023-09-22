Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Beijing Takeaway, a takeaway at 113 Washingbay Road, Annaghmore, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 133 takeaways with ratings, 89 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.