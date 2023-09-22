Register
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Beijing Takeaway, a takeaway at 113 Washingbay Road, Annaghmore, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Mid Ulster's 133 takeaways with ratings, 89 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.