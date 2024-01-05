Mid Ulster takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Mid Ulster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Slice Pizza, a takeaway at 43 Main Street, Fivemiletown, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Ulster's 135 takeaways with ratings, 91 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.