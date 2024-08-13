Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Moneymore man found with a small quantity of cannabis in his trouser pocket, has been given a Conditional Discharge for two years at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Callum Thomas McKenna (26), from Mountview Lane, admitted a charge of possessing the drug between May 19-20.

Prosecuting counsel told Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy that police carried out a search of the defendant following a vehicle stop and found a small bag containing the cannabis.

He said McKenna made a full admission and said he had paid £30 for the cannabis which was for personal use.

A defence lawyer said McKenna had two cautions for possession and with this conviction is “very aware” that if he comes before the courts again he will be in difficulty.

Deputy Judge Kennedy said he took into account the defendant’s guilty plea and the fact that this is his first conviction.

He told McKenna to seek help if he has a problem with cannabis.