More than 280,000 people fully vaccinated by Mid Ulster's health trusts

Nearly nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 280,000 administered by the two health trusts serving Mid Ulster.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,306,569 people had received both jabs by January 19, 3,041 more than the week before.

It includes 423,996 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 285,024 by Southern Health and Social Care Trust and Northern Health and Social Care Trust, which both serve Mid Ulster.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 83,934 second doses.

It means 82% of all those eligible in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 32,542 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (72% of that age group) and 49,882 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (51%).

And 899,433 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Southern Health and Social Care Trust has administered 41,527 booster vaccines and Northern Health and Social Care Trust has given 44,187.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 202,458 fully vaccinated (73% of that population) and 82,207 booster jabs given (30%)30 to 39 – 199,699 fully vaccinated (80%) and 106,986 booster jabs given (43%)40 to 49 – 212,477 fully vaccinated (88%) and 144,258 booster jabs given (60%)50 to 59 – 241,813 fully vaccinated (94%) and 192,905 booster jabs given (75%)60 to 69 – 198,269 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 169,277 booster jabs given (85%)70 to 79 – 145,508 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 129,494 booster jabs given (88%)80 and over – 81,497 (all of that age group) fully vaccinated and 70,860 booster jabs given (86%)