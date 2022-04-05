Sperrin Harriers run far and wide in parkruns and half marathons

The Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon and 10k

The 12th Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon and 10k took place on Sunday 27th, an event which started and finished at the unique venue of the historic Wicklow Gaol.

A large field of over 1,900 runners enjoyed scenic views of Ireland’s east coast amidst warm weather conditions.

Many congratulations to Harrier Brian O’Donnell who ended the day with a great new personal best of 1.33.00.

Belfast Victoria Parkrun

Well done to Gordon Linton who ran a very fine course personal best of 17.12 at Belfast amongst a large Parkrun field of 209.

MUSA Parkrun, Cookstown

Some 84 took to the MUSA course on Saturday, with Mark Reid producing a tremendous performance to register a new course personal best of 18.30. Kevin McCullagh achieved his own impressive course PB of 20.24, followed by Sam Cuddy (21.14), Annarose Farley (21.47), Paula McMenemy (22.32), Catherine Farley (23.28), Tanya Quinn (24.05), Louise Kelly (25.13), Barry O’Neill (27.39), Amelia Corey, with a brilliant new personal best of 39.35, and Theresa O’Hare (as volunteer Tailwalker) in 52.51.

Antrim Parkrun

A field of 296 attended the Antrim Parkrun on Saturday, which saw Jacinta Morgan celebrate the day with a great new course personal best of 30.06, Joyce McMullan crossing the line in 30.43.

Victoria Parkrun,

Glasgow

Jane Thom travelled to Scotland to tackle her first Victoria Parkrun, finishing in 24.43.

Castlewellan Parkrun

Colly Gallagher completed his first outing at Castlewellan in 22.19.

Dungannon Park Parkrun

Andrew Newell took a very convincing first overall on Saturday, out of 53 Parkrunners, with his time of 17.47, followed by Patsy Hughes in 24.15, Terry Hughes in 25.50, and Martin Donaghy in 27.01.

Derrynoid Forest Parkrun

Congratulations to Joanne Fingleton who registered a new course personal best at Derrynoid when she finished in 23.43.

Stunnerz in Runnerz

After a Covid enforced break Sperrin Harriers is excited to announce that our ladies only Stunnerz in Runnerz is back.

The event takes place on Saturday 11th June at 12noon, and covers a chip timed 5k at the scenic Drum Manor Forest Park, outside Cookstown. The day will include a dance warm up at the beginning, with an ice cream van on site for essential refreshment afterwards.

Walk, Jog, Race,

You Set the Pace.

The club would like to thank our main sponsor Steelweld Cookstown.

The chosen charity this year is the locally based Superstars Cafe Cookstown, which provides life enhancing opportunities for people with learning difficulties.

Registration is online only, with no on the day entries, and is £13 affiliated or £15 un-affiliated.

The first 200 entries will receive a specially designed running vest top.

The link for entry can be found at www.sperrinharriers.co.uk/road-races/stunnerz/

