Two men and a woman from Bellaghy area returned for trial on dishonesty charges
Edward McMahon (35) of Beatrice Villas in Bellaghy, is accused of stealing various goods and items of clothing of unknown value belonging to Hermes Parcelnet Ltd, and converting criminal property.
Damien McMahon (33), whose address was given as Crieve Court, Randalstown, and Brenda O'Neill, Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, are both charged with dishonestly receiving stolen goods belonging to Hermes Parcelnet Ltd and converting criminal property.
The alleged offences happened between May 1, 2022 and January 18 last year.
The charges were read to each of defendants when they appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
They indicated that they understood the charges against them and did not wish to say anything in answer to them.
The trio were returned for trial, on bail, at Londonderry Crown Court on an unknown date ,with arraignment scheduled for September 23.