Two men and a woman from Bellaghy area returned for trial on dishonesty charges

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 13th Aug 2024, 15:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two men and woman from the south Derry area have been sent for trial on dishonesty charges.

Edward McMahon (35) of Beatrice Villas in Bellaghy, is accused of stealing various goods and items of clothing of unknown value belonging to Hermes Parcelnet Ltd, and converting criminal property.

Damien McMahon (33), whose address was given as Crieve Court, Randalstown, and Brenda O'Neill, Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, are both charged with dishonestly receiving stolen goods belonging to Hermes Parcelnet Ltd and converting criminal property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Quishing warning: drivers warned over fake QR codes on parking machines
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The alleged offences happened between May 1, 2022 and January 18 last year.

The charges were read to each of defendants when they appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

They indicated that they understood the charges against them and did not wish to say anything in answer to them.

The trio were returned for trial, on bail, at Londonderry Crown Court on an unknown date ,with arraignment scheduled for September 23.

Related topics:Derry