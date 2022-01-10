1,166 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Newry, Mourne and Down

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Newry, Mourne and Down increased by 1,166 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 44,911 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Newry, Mourne and Down when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 10 (Monday), up from 43,745 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Newry, Mourne and Down now stands at 24,721 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 24,419.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 424,086 over the period, to 14,617,314.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Newry, Mourne and Down.

The dashboard shows 229 people had died in the area by January 10 (Monday) – up from 228 on Friday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 3,014 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.